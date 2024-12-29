Left Menu

Political Uproar in Wayanad: Alleged Bank Job Scam Sparks Controversy

The suicide of N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh in Kerala's Wayanad has ignited a political controversy. Allegations suggest a cooperative bank job scam involving Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan prompted their deaths. Balakrishnan denies the charges, while CPI(M) urges legal action, pointing to corruption and fears stalling open complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:20 IST
The tragic suicide of a local Congress leader and his bedridden son has intensified political tensions in Kerala's Wayanad district. The ruling CPI(M) party has accused Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan of being involved in a cooperative bank job scam, allegedly leading to the deaths.

Balakrishnan firmly denies these charges. N M Vijayan, a respected Wayanad Congress figure and former Sultan Bathery panchayat president, and his son Jijesh, succumbed at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, following the distressing incident at their home.

Despite Balakrishnan's denials, CPI(M) district leaders have pressured authorities to press abetment charges, citing ongoing corruption and fears of retaliation which discouraged earlier complaints. The scandal underscores persistent issues in political governance within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

