Political Uproar in Wayanad: Alleged Bank Job Scam Sparks Controversy

The tragic suicide of a local Congress leader and his bedridden son has intensified political tensions in Kerala's Wayanad district. The ruling CPI(M) party has accused Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan of being involved in a cooperative bank job scam, allegedly leading to the deaths.

Balakrishnan firmly denies these charges. N M Vijayan, a respected Wayanad Congress figure and former Sultan Bathery panchayat president, and his son Jijesh, succumbed at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, following the distressing incident at their home.

Despite Balakrishnan's denials, CPI(M) district leaders have pressured authorities to press abetment charges, citing ongoing corruption and fears of retaliation which discouraged earlier complaints. The scandal underscores persistent issues in political governance within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)