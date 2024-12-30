SP MLA Calls for Excavation Amid Sambhal Violence, Alleging Shiv Linga Beneath UP CM's Residence

On Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra declared that the party would distribute Rs five lakh cheques to families of those deceased in the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Mehrotra further called for an excavation at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence, citing potential findings of a Shiv Linga beneath the property. This statement comes in response to ongoing political tensions surrounding excavation activities in the state.

Earlier in November, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the financial aid for families affected by the violence, taking a jab at the current administration. Yadav had suggested that similar findings, like Shivlings, could also be at the CM's residence, indicating that such discoveries are being excessively hyped for political gains. Yadav emphasized that the media should be involved in any excavation proceedings regarding these claims.

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are underway at the Chaturmukh Well in Sambhal, as confirmed by District Magistrate Dr. Rajender Pensiya. The government has allocated funds for preserving historical and religious sites, including the Yamghant Tirtha under the Vandan Yojana initiative. Security measures have intensified with the construction of a new police outpost following recent violent incidents during an ASI survey, leaving several casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)