Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Legislative Assembly gathered to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 26. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiated a condolence motion, acknowledging Singh's instrumental role in the creation of Telangana state in 2014.

During the meeting, the Assembly also discussed passing a resolution urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, posthumously on Singh. Notably, Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent from the session.

Formed during Singh's leadership in UPA-II, Telangana state remembers the leader as the architect of India's economic reforms. The winter session of the Assembly had concluded just days before this memorial gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)