Delhi Unveils 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' to Support Religious Leaders
Delhi announces 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' to provide monthly honorarium to temple priests and Gurudwara granthis. Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj emphasizes societal duty in supporting these leaders, while Arvind Kejriwal promises implementation contingent on AAP election victory. The initiative aims to alleviate economic hardships faced by these custodians of tradition.
In a significant policy announcement, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj highlighted the urgent need for societal acknowledgment and financial support for religious leaders through the 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana.' Bhardwaj stressed it as a moral obligation of political entities to align policies with the needs of society, providing aid to priests and granthis living in economic hardship.
Amid electoral preparations, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal revealed that the initiative aims to offer a monthly honorarium of approximately Rs 18,000 to temple priests and Gurudwara granthis. The promise hinges on AAP's prospective victory in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, marking a pioneering effort nationwide in formally supporting religious figures.
Kejriwal emphasized the historic significance of the 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana,' recognizing the enduring dedication of religious leaders in preserving cultural rituals across generations, often at the expense of their own well-being. This initiative seeks to address their longstanding neglect, ensuring they receive financial assistance to continue their essential cultural roles.
