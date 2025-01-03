Diplomatic Breakthrough: German and French Ministers Engage with Syria's New Leadership

In a groundbreaking diplomatic mission, German and French foreign ministers arrived in Syria on behalf of the EU to meet with the country's new de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. This visit marks the first European ministerial presence in Syria since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, signaling hopes of a revived relationship.

The ministers engaged with Syrian civil society representatives and examined the Sednaya prison complex, as part of their commitment to supporting Syria's political and security stabilization. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the EU's openness to a political restart with Syria, reflecting a significant shift following years of war.

Notably, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited the French embassy in Damascus, underscoring efforts to restore diplomatic ties. The ministers addressed future governance under HTS leadership, a group formerly linked with global terrorist organizations, amid questions over Syria's geopolitical landscape influenced by regional powers like Turkey and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)