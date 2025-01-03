Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

Prime Minister Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party as a 'disaster' for Delhi during a press conference, with BJP leaders doubling down on accusations of corruption and unfulfilled promises. They compared AAP to the Congress, warning that the city's situation could worsen under its governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:37 IST
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it a 'disaster' for Delhi. He accused the party, which he likened to a newer version of the Congress, of becoming a significant burden for the city's residents.

Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar echoed the prime minister's sentiments, highlighting the alleged unfulfilled promises by AAP. He claimed that the party promised a corruption-free government and transparent political leadership, but failed to deliver on these commitments.

The BJP contended that the Modi government's decade-long track record should serve as proof to Delhiites of who genuinely has the city's best interests in mind, contrasting it with the AAP's alleged track record of broken promises and corruption scandals like the liquor scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025