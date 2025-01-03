BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches
Prime Minister Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party as a 'disaster' for Delhi during a press conference, with BJP leaders doubling down on accusations of corruption and unfulfilled promises. They compared AAP to the Congress, warning that the city's situation could worsen under its governance.
During a recent press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it a 'disaster' for Delhi. He accused the party, which he likened to a newer version of the Congress, of becoming a significant burden for the city's residents.
Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar echoed the prime minister's sentiments, highlighting the alleged unfulfilled promises by AAP. He claimed that the party promised a corruption-free government and transparent political leadership, but failed to deliver on these commitments.
The BJP contended that the Modi government's decade-long track record should serve as proof to Delhiites of who genuinely has the city's best interests in mind, contrasting it with the AAP's alleged track record of broken promises and corruption scandals like the liquor scam.
