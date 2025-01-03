Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Strategic Latin America Tour

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez is preparing to embark on a strategic tour to Latin America as President Nicolas Maduro's January inauguration approaches. The opposition maintains that Gonzalez was the rightful winner of a highly contested July election, which they claim he won by a landslide.

Gonzalez's diplomatic visit will commence with a meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou. Following that, Gonzalez is scheduled to visit Panama, where he aims to discuss regional cooperation and garner support against Maduro.

Currently residing in Spain due to an outstanding arrest warrant, Gonzalez revealed further plans to include Argentina in his Latin American outreach. His travels highlight ongoing tensions and the drive for change within Venezuela's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)