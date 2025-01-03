Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Strategic Latin America Tour

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez plans to visit Uruguay and Panama before the January inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro. He aims to meet regional leaders after the opposition claimed he won a July election. Gonzalez resides in Spain due to an arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:50 IST
Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Strategic Latin America Tour
Edmundo Gonzalez
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez is preparing to embark on a strategic tour to Latin America as President Nicolas Maduro's January inauguration approaches. The opposition maintains that Gonzalez was the rightful winner of a highly contested July election, which they claim he won by a landslide.

Gonzalez's diplomatic visit will commence with a meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou. Following that, Gonzalez is scheduled to visit Panama, where he aims to discuss regional cooperation and garner support against Maduro.

Currently residing in Spain due to an outstanding arrest warrant, Gonzalez revealed further plans to include Argentina in his Latin American outreach. His travels highlight ongoing tensions and the drive for change within Venezuela's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025