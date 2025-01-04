Left Menu

Austria's Ongoing Coalition Talks: A Quest for Political Clarity

The Austrian People's Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO) are striving to form a ruling coalition after the liberal Neos exited negotiations. President Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized the urgency for swift and transparent dealings, urging OVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPO leader Andreas Babler to expedite the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:22 IST
  • Austria

The Austrian political arena remains in suspense as the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO) continue coalition talks following the liberal Neos' departure from negotiations. The move was confirmed by President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday.

In separate meetings with OVP leader Chancellor Karl Nehammer and SPO leader Andreas Babler, Van der Bellen reiterated the pressing need for a functioning coalition. 'This needs to happen without delay. I want clarity. Quick and comprehensive clarity,' he stressed in a televised announcement.

The coalition decision is anticipated keenly, as it stands to shape Austria's policy direction in the coming term. Political analysts are watching closely, noting the implications of a prolonged negotiation process.

