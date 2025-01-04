Austria's Ongoing Coalition Talks: A Quest for Political Clarity

The Austrian political arena remains in suspense as the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO) continue coalition talks following the liberal Neos' departure from negotiations. The move was confirmed by President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday.

In separate meetings with OVP leader Chancellor Karl Nehammer and SPO leader Andreas Babler, Van der Bellen reiterated the pressing need for a functioning coalition. 'This needs to happen without delay. I want clarity. Quick and comprehensive clarity,' he stressed in a televised announcement.

The coalition decision is anticipated keenly, as it stands to shape Austria's policy direction in the coming term. Political analysts are watching closely, noting the implications of a prolonged negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)