Karan Singh Calls for Return of J&K Statehood Amidst Complex History

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh demands immediate statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing its current status as a union territory. Despite negative aspects of Article 370's abrogation, he appreciates certain outcomes, like women's property rights. Singh emphasizes harmonious relations between Jammu and Kashmir and the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:23 IST
Karan Singh, a senior Congress leader, has made a strong appeal for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, labeling its current status as an 'unacceptable' reduction of India's 'crown.' Singh, a seasoned politician and former Rajya Sabha MP, voiced these concerns in a recent interview.

He expressed disappointment over the significant changes following the abrogation of Article 370, which altered the region's autonomy debates. Singh argues that Jammu and Kashmir's union territory status has diminished its standing and governance efficiency compared to states like Himachal Pradesh.

Despite acknowledging some positive outcomes of Article 370's abrogation, such as the restoration of women's property rights, Singh calls for statehood and domiciliary laws to fundamentally restore autonomy and ensure fair treatment of its citizens, while advocating for peaceful relations with the central government.

