Karan Singh Calls for Return of J&K Statehood Amidst Complex History

Karan Singh, a senior Congress leader, has made a strong appeal for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, labeling its current status as an 'unacceptable' reduction of India's 'crown.' Singh, a seasoned politician and former Rajya Sabha MP, voiced these concerns in a recent interview.

He expressed disappointment over the significant changes following the abrogation of Article 370, which altered the region's autonomy debates. Singh argues that Jammu and Kashmir's union territory status has diminished its standing and governance efficiency compared to states like Himachal Pradesh.

Despite acknowledging some positive outcomes of Article 370's abrogation, such as the restoration of women's property rights, Singh calls for statehood and domiciliary laws to fundamentally restore autonomy and ensure fair treatment of its citizens, while advocating for peaceful relations with the central government.

