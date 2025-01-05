New Orleans Rebounds After Attack and Biden's Environmental Agenda Takes Shape

In the wake of a tragic vehicle attack that shocked New Orleans on New Year's Day, the city is regaining its rhythm, as locals and tourists once again fill its vibrant streets. Despite barriers that may not withstand high-speed impacts, Mayor LaToya Cantrell led a brass-band parade, highlighting the city's spirit of resilience and determination.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is preparing to announce a sweeping ban on new offshore oil drilling in vast regions of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. This move underscores his administration's focus on environmental conservation, as reported by Bloomberg News, and represents a significant policy shift just before the transition of power.

In political news, the U.S. Supreme Court has been urged by the Department of Justice to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to delay the enforcement of a TikTok ban. Additionally, Trump's legal challenges continue as a judge signals no jail time for him in the hush-money case, with his sentencing coinciding with the final days before his inauguration.

Furthermore, Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to notable figures including Hillary Clinton and Denzel Washington, marking one of his last acts in office. The awards were bestowed in recognition of their significant contributions to society.

