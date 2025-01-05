Left Menu

Legacy and Controversy: Remembering Costas Simitis

Costas Simitis, Greece's former prime minister, passed away at 88. A reformist leader, he introduced Greece to the EU's single currency. Despite economic achievements, his tenure faced criticism for corruption issues. His death marks a significant moment in Greek political history as the nation remembers his impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:55 IST
Legacy and Controversy: Remembering Costas Simitis

Costas Simitis, the former Greek prime minister who guided the nation into the European Union's single currency in 2001, died on Sunday at the age of 88 at his summer home in the Peloponnese.

A law professor and a reformist, Simitis led the PASOK socialist party beginning in 1996 and served as prime minister until 2004. He is remembered both as a 'worthy and noble opponent' and for his leadership during Greece's significant national developments, as stated by current conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek government announced four days of mourning, confirming that his Thursday funeral will be state-funded. While credited with reducing government overspending, Simitis faced criticism for inadequate controls over corruption, issues linked to Greece's subsequent financial crisis. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025