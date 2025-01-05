Legacy and Controversy: Remembering Costas Simitis

Costas Simitis, the former Greek prime minister who guided the nation into the European Union's single currency in 2001, died on Sunday at the age of 88 at his summer home in the Peloponnese.

A law professor and a reformist, Simitis led the PASOK socialist party beginning in 1996 and served as prime minister until 2004. He is remembered both as a 'worthy and noble opponent' and for his leadership during Greece's significant national developments, as stated by current conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek government announced four days of mourning, confirming that his Thursday funeral will be state-funded. While credited with reducing government overspending, Simitis faced criticism for inadequate controls over corruption, issues linked to Greece's subsequent financial crisis. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)