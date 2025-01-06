Congress Committed to Certification Despite Winter Storm

The U.S. Congress will proceed with the formal certification of Donald Trump's presidential election despite a massive winter storm sweeping across the country. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed the meeting for Monday, fulfilling the requirements of the Electoral Count Act.

Johnson expressed hope for full attendance, even in the face of severe weather predictions, which indicated heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic. Blizzard warnings were issued, particularly affecting parts of Kansas.

Washington, D.C. braces for up to seven inches of snow, leading to school closures and anticipated disruptions. Lawmakers returned to the capital, reiterating that no weather-induced delays were considered for the certification process, a strong contrast to events four years prior during unrest at Capitol Hill.

