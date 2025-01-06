Left Menu

Biden Criticizes Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Proposal

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disapproval of President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to abolish birthright citizenship. In remarks at the White House, Biden labeled Trump's actions a 'genuine threat to democracy,' particularly his false claims about winning the 2020 election and the subsequent Capitol attack.

Updated: 06-01-2025 04:11 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his disapproval on Sunday regarding President-elect Donald Trump's attempts to dismantle birthright citizenship in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden remarked that despite the tension surrounding Trump's governmental transition, it appeared to be proceeding without major issues.

In anticipation of the January 6th anniversary of the Capitol attack, Biden reiterated his view that Trump's actions posed a 'genuine threat to democracy.' Trump falsely alleged victory in the 2020 election, which led to his supporters attacking the Capitol.

