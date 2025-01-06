Tensions Rise: Uganda's Military Heir Apparent Sparks Controversy with Inflammatory Remarks

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of Uganda's military and son of President Yoweri Museveni, stirred controversy with a statement on social media, threatening to behead opposition figure Bobi Wine. The post, viewed as inflammatory, follows other contentious remarks from Kainerugaba, heightening the political tensions in Uganda.

Kainerugaba subsequently apologized for past threats, claiming irony in his posts. In a recent message, he claimed his father, whom he refers to as Mzee, was the sole protector of Bobi Wine against harm from him. This sparked a swift rebuke from Wine, who dismissed the threat but cited past attempts on his life.

Wine, an opposition leader and former musician, is Museveni's most significant political adversary, having challenged him in the 2021 presidential election, which he claims was marred by fraud. Despite accusations of human rights abuses against Museveni's administration, Uganda's government maintains its innocence. Official responses regarding Kainerugaba's comments have been sparse.

(With inputs from agencies.)