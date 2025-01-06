Celebrating Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Inspirational Leadership

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated his 53rd birthday with notable figures including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah sending their wishes. They praised his dedicated efforts towards Odisha’s development and his grassroots leadership in public service. Majhi received widespread accolades for his impactful contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:23 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked his 53rd birthday on Monday, drawing commendations from significant political figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who extended greetings.

In a remark on social media platform X, Modi acclaimed Majhi's committed work toward Odisha's development, emphasizing his grassroots leadership and impactful public service. Modi expressed wishes for Majhi's continued health and success, highlighting his dedication to empowering the poor and advancing the state.

Echoing the sentiments, Odisha's governor wished Majhi good health and ongoing triumph in his governance, while Shah recognized Majhi's role under Modi's leadership in steering Odisha's growth. Other notable leaders such as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also sent their birthday wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

