Congress Unveils 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' to Empower Delhi Women
Ahead of elections, Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' promising Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid to Delhi women if voted to power. The scheme, modelled after Karnataka's policy, was unveiled by DK Shivakumar. Congress aims to replicate Karnataka’s success, significantly impacting Delhi's citizen welfare.
New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:13 IST
In a strategic political move, Congress has introduced the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', pledging Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women in Delhi, if they ascend to power.
This initiative mirrors a successful model from Karnataka, where Congress has implemented similar welfare schemes.
With the looming Delhi elections, Congress aims to echo Karnataka's success story, focusing on citizen welfare and empowerment.
