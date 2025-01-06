Political Debates Heat Up as 'Pyari Didi Yojana' Sparks Controversy Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised doubts about Congress' new 'Pyari Didi Yojana' as the Delhi Assembly polls draw near. BJP leader RP Singh questioned Congress' ability to deliver on its promises, citing past instances in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. 'Have the promises made in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana been fulfilled?' Singh asked, emphasizing the BJP's record of fulfilling promises in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar officially rolled out the 'Pyari Didi' scheme in Delhi, with plans to provide Rs 2,500 to women, modeled after a similar initiative in Karnataka. Speaking alongside Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress' potential to lead Delhi and reaffirmed the party's delivery of promises nationwide.

Despite BJP's criticisms, Congress leaders, including Devender Yadav, insisted that the party's promise-keeping reputation is growing stronger, as seen in areas across Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Yadav took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting his governance dreams for Delhi are unraveling. As the February election looms, Congress aims to regain its historic footing after failing to secure seats in the past two polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)