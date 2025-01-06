Left Menu

Political Debates Heat Up as 'Pyari Didi Yojana' Sparks Controversy Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Political tensions rise as BJP criticizes Congress' 'Pyari Didi Yojana' ahead of Delhi polls. RP Singh questions Congress' track record of fulfilling promises in various states. Congress asserts its credibility, introducing the 'Pyari Didi' scheme for women, amid electoral challenges and historical performance reflections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:21 IST
Political Debates Heat Up as 'Pyari Didi Yojana' Sparks Controversy Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP leader RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised doubts about Congress' new 'Pyari Didi Yojana' as the Delhi Assembly polls draw near. BJP leader RP Singh questioned Congress' ability to deliver on its promises, citing past instances in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. 'Have the promises made in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana been fulfilled?' Singh asked, emphasizing the BJP's record of fulfilling promises in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar officially rolled out the 'Pyari Didi' scheme in Delhi, with plans to provide Rs 2,500 to women, modeled after a similar initiative in Karnataka. Speaking alongside Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress' potential to lead Delhi and reaffirmed the party's delivery of promises nationwide.

Despite BJP's criticisms, Congress leaders, including Devender Yadav, insisted that the party's promise-keeping reputation is growing stronger, as seen in areas across Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Yadav took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting his governance dreams for Delhi are unraveling. As the February election looms, Congress aims to regain its historic footing after failing to secure seats in the past two polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025