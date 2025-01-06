Top Prosecutor Departs as Trump Prepares Presidency Return

Jay Bratt, a senior national security prosecutor who played a pivotal role in the case accusing Donald Trump of unlawfully retaining classified documents, has left the U.S. Justice Department. A spokesperson confirmed his departure, which occurred days before Trump's anticipated return to the presidency.

Bratt was on assignment with Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, handling highly sensitive security issues. His retirement marks a significant shift in the department as Trump and his supporters pledge to scrutinize those politically opposed to him.

With the approaching inauguration on January 20, Trump has vowed to focus on investigating individuals and groups who have accused him of various forms of misconduct, signaling potential political turmoil ahead.

