Congress Certifies Trump's Return Amidst Heavy Security and Winter Storm
Congress has begun certifying Donald Trump's return as U.S. president amidst heightened security due to past violence and a winter storm. Despite Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, Republicans secured significant wins. The session underscores the continuing impact of January 6, 2021, on U.S. democracy.
In a snow-swept Washington, Congress has commenced the certification of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. This comes four years after chaos erupted at the Capitol, with Trump's supporters attempting to overturn his 2020 loss in a misguided insurrection.
Despite Trump's repeated and unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020, unofficial results show a decisive victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump secured 312 electoral votes compared to Harris's 226, with Republicans also winning control of the Senate and maintaining a slim majority in the House.
Heightened security measures reflect concerns of potential unrest, reminiscent of the January 6th Capitol riot. The legislative proceedings accentuate the nuanced complexities facing American democracy and assert the need to protect the constitutional process from unlawful disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
