Left Menu

House Republicans Forge Ahead with Contentious Budget Resolution Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, is moving forward with a budget outline crucial for advancing President Trump's tax-cut and border security agenda. Despite opposition, Speaker Mike Johnson is optimistic about its passage, aiming for $2 trillion cuts to fund Trump's priorities while facing pressures from both supporters and opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:15 IST
House Republicans Forge Ahead with Contentious Budget Resolution Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on a budget outline essential for President Donald Trump's tax and border security initiatives. Speaker Mike Johnson remains confident about its passage, as he and other GOP leaders work to sway hesitant members towards supporting the move, a crucial step for extending the 2017 tax cuts.

Although President Trump actively lobbies reluctant lawmakers, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't fully aware of his outreach efforts. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans prepare a backup fiscal plan amid doubts about House unity. Their $340 billion proposal focuses on Trump's defense, border, and energy objectives but delays tax policy discussions for later.

As GOP leaders navigate internal negotiations, House Democrats, led by top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, firmly oppose the budget, highlighting concerns about severe spending cuts. Despite reassurances to protect programs like Medicaid, discussions continue, setting the stage for impending budget battles and critical decisions on the nation's debt ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025