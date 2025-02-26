House Republicans Forge Ahead with Contentious Budget Resolution Vote

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on a budget outline essential for President Donald Trump's tax and border security initiatives. Speaker Mike Johnson remains confident about its passage, as he and other GOP leaders work to sway hesitant members towards supporting the move, a crucial step for extending the 2017 tax cuts.

Although President Trump actively lobbies reluctant lawmakers, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't fully aware of his outreach efforts. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans prepare a backup fiscal plan amid doubts about House unity. Their $340 billion proposal focuses on Trump's defense, border, and energy objectives but delays tax policy discussions for later.

As GOP leaders navigate internal negotiations, House Democrats, led by top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, firmly oppose the budget, highlighting concerns about severe spending cuts. Despite reassurances to protect programs like Medicaid, discussions continue, setting the stage for impending budget battles and critical decisions on the nation's debt ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)