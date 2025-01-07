Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls: Dates Announced

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly polls on Tuesday. A press conference is set for 2 pm, where details will be revealed. The current assembly term concludes on February 23, requiring elections before then. Typically, Delhi conducts its polls in a single phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:43 IST
Delhi Assembly Polls: Dates Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is poised to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections on Tuesday.

A press conference will be held at 2 pm, detailing the timeline for the 70-member assembly polls.

With the current assembly's term ending on February 23, new elections must be organized swiftly. Historically, Delhi has conducted these elections in a single phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025