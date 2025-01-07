Delhi Assembly Polls: Dates Announced
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly polls on Tuesday. A press conference is set for 2 pm, where details will be revealed. The current assembly term concludes on February 23, requiring elections before then. Typically, Delhi conducts its polls in a single phase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is poised to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections on Tuesday.
A press conference will be held at 2 pm, detailing the timeline for the 70-member assembly polls.
With the current assembly's term ending on February 23, new elections must be organized swiftly. Historically, Delhi has conducted these elections in a single phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- election
- assembly
- schedule
- polls
- commission
- press conference
- single phase
- legislative
- new house
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Appoints Commission for SC Sub-Categorization
Simultaneous Polls: A New Era for Indian Legislation?
Congress Questions Haryana Polls: Allegations of EVM Manipulation Surface
Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra
Delhi polls: Cong releases second list of 26 candidates, fields new joinees Asim Khan from Matia Mahal, Devender Sehrawat from Bijwasan.