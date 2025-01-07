Political Drama Unfolds: Delhi CM's Eviction Sparks Controversy Amid Election Announcement

In a fiery press conference, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP-led central government has revoked the allotment of her official residence for the second time in three months, coinciding with the announcement of dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The AAP leader expressed her determination to continue public service, vowing that such tactics would not deter her from working fervently for Delhi's citizens. Atishi declared her commitment to welfare programs, including financial support for women and free medical services for the elderly, irrespective of her housing challenges.

Meanwhile, AAP representatives, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, joined the criticism against BJP. They accused the ruling party of prioritizing attacks on AAP leadership over addressing civic issues like education and power supply, further escalating political tensions as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)