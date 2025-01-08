Elon Musk's Controversial Comments Ignite British Political Tensions
Elon Musk accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of negligence in child sexual abuse cases during Starmer's tenure as director of public prosecutions. Musk also criticized Jess Phillips, a safeguarding minister, calling for a national inquiry. Phillips defended her work, dismissing Musk's comments as uninformed.
Elon Musk has stirred controversy by labeling British Prime Minister Keir Starmer complicit in past child sexual abuse scandals, prompting political upheaval in the UK. Musk, a known ally of Donald Trump, accused Starmer of failing to prosecute those responsible during his term as director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013.
Musk's claims extended to Jess Phillips, the UK safeguarding minister, whom he dubbed a "rape genocide apologist." Phillips, known for her efforts in combating domestic and sexual violence, responded vehemently, stating Musk's remarks were baseless and disruptive. She reiterated her dedication to curbing child exploitation, expressing frustration over her work becoming politicized.
The tumult escalated following a recent police charge against a man threatening Phillips. Musk, however, continued his tirade on social media platform X, asserting a national inquiry would reveal Starmer's alleged complicity. Starmer countered by decrying the spread of misinformation, emphasizing his commitment to justice for victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Veto Blocks Major Federal Court Expansion Amid Political Tensions
Aisake Eke Elected New Prime Minister of Tonga Amid Political Tensions
South Korea Faces Rising Political Tensions: Impeachment Bill Looms
Political Tensions Rise Over Kejriwal's Remark on Bihar Migrants
Political Tensions Rise Amid Ambedkar Debate in Parliament