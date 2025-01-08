Left Menu

Elon Musk's Controversial Comments Ignite British Political Tensions

Elon Musk accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of negligence in child sexual abuse cases during Starmer's tenure as director of public prosecutions. Musk also criticized Jess Phillips, a safeguarding minister, calling for a national inquiry. Phillips defended her work, dismissing Musk's comments as uninformed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:13 IST
Elon Musk has stirred controversy by labeling British Prime Minister Keir Starmer complicit in past child sexual abuse scandals, prompting political upheaval in the UK. Musk, a known ally of Donald Trump, accused Starmer of failing to prosecute those responsible during his term as director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013.

Musk's claims extended to Jess Phillips, the UK safeguarding minister, whom he dubbed a "rape genocide apologist." Phillips, known for her efforts in combating domestic and sexual violence, responded vehemently, stating Musk's remarks were baseless and disruptive. She reiterated her dedication to curbing child exploitation, expressing frustration over her work becoming politicized.

The tumult escalated following a recent police charge against a man threatening Phillips. Musk, however, continued his tirade on social media platform X, asserting a national inquiry would reveal Starmer's alleged complicity. Starmer countered by decrying the spread of misinformation, emphasizing his commitment to justice for victims.

