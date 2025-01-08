Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Three senior officials from the Justice Department are implicated in misconduct for leaking sensitive details about a non-public investigation in the final months of Donald Trump's presidency. A new report by the department's watchdog suggests that this action may have been aimed at influencing the 2020 election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, in a report obtained by Reuters, points out that these officials shared information about plans to collect data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. These states, governed by Democrats, faced criticism during the pandemic. The leak was described by one official in a text as "our last play on them before the election."

The employees' identities remain undisclosed, but the report reveals one was from the public affairs office, and none currently work at the department. Questions are raised about the political motivations and partisan bias of these actions. In response, the office of Special Counsel is further reviewing the report to assess any breach of policy regarding partisan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)