Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Assembly Elections

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has voiced strong criticism against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that residents are seeking a change in leadership as the assembly elections approach. Gupta took aim at the current government, citing pressing issues like the capital's pollution and an alleged water scarcity during the summer months.

Sharing his concerns, Gupta, who represents the BJP from Rohini Vidhan Sabha, stated to ANI that the state of affairs in Delhi has deteriorated over the past decade. He pointed out the recurring issues of smog in the winter and waterlogging during the monsoon, emphasizing that Delhiites face a myriad of challenges throughout the year. He further accused the AAP government of bias in fund distribution, particularly affecting Rohini.

As election day draws near, the BJP has ramped up its campaign against AAP, with candidates openly challenging CM Arvind Kejriwal amidst his legal troubles related to the excise policy. Promising development and better governance, the BJP aims to seize control in Delhi. AAP, aspiring for a third consecutive term, upholds its accomplishments in education and healthcare, despite facing accusations of corruption. The electoral battle unfolds with the capital's political future hanging in the balance.

