Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, BJP leader Vijender Gupta criticizes AAP's governance, highlighting issues like pollution and water crisis. As the BJP campaigns assertively against a third AAP term, Gupta alleges unfair fund allocations. The polls are set for February 5 with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has voiced strong criticism against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that residents are seeking a change in leadership as the assembly elections approach. Gupta took aim at the current government, citing pressing issues like the capital's pollution and an alleged water scarcity during the summer months.

Sharing his concerns, Gupta, who represents the BJP from Rohini Vidhan Sabha, stated to ANI that the state of affairs in Delhi has deteriorated over the past decade. He pointed out the recurring issues of smog in the winter and waterlogging during the monsoon, emphasizing that Delhiites face a myriad of challenges throughout the year. He further accused the AAP government of bias in fund distribution, particularly affecting Rohini.

As election day draws near, the BJP has ramped up its campaign against AAP, with candidates openly challenging CM Arvind Kejriwal amidst his legal troubles related to the excise policy. Promising development and better governance, the BJP aims to seize control in Delhi. AAP, aspiring for a third consecutive term, upholds its accomplishments in education and healthcare, despite facing accusations of corruption. The electoral battle unfolds with the capital's political future hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

