AAP's 'Sheesh Mahal' vs 'Raj Mahal': A Political Luxe Face-off
The AAP suggests taking media on a tour of alleged luxurious government residences, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' and 'Raj Mahal'. These counter-claims highlight a political tussle over supposed extravagance by public officials, particularly during the Covid pandemic, raising questions about fund misuse.
- Country:
- India
In a bold political move, AAP announced plans to take the media on a revealing tour of high-profile government residences accused of lavish upgrades. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will lead the tour, shining light on the controversy surrounding the chief minister's home, deemed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.
This move comes amidst allegations from AAP targeting the prime minister's residence as 'Raj Mahal', citing extravagant expenses amounting to 2,700 crore. AAP's counter-allegations accuse the prime minister of leading an opulent lifestyle, diverting the focus onto the high costs of both residences built with taxpayer money during the pandemic.
The controversy takes center stage as both parties scrutinize each other's financial conduct, with accusations of missing luxury items like a 'golden commode'. The BJP has incorporated these claims into their election campaign strategy, intensifying the political drama playing out in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
