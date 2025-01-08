Political Turmoil: AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi CM's 'Sheesh Mahal'

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, found themselves embroiled in a face-off with Delhi police on Wednesday. The confrontation occurred outside the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister, further intensifying a row sparked by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims of extravagant amenities at the property.

Labeled 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP officials, the party alleged the presence of swimming pools and a golden commode within the premises, which spurred AAP leaders to rally at the site in a bid to dispute these assertions. However, tensions escalated as police barred their entry, resulting in a sit-in protest by ministers Bharadwaj and Singh. AAP accused BJP of deploying heavy security to deter the media.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj countered by questioning the rationale behind BJP's accusations and urged transparency concerning both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's residences. Bharadwaj highlighted that these were constructed with taxpayer funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueling AAP's demands for public scrutiny, while BJP released a controversial video purportedly showing the CM's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)