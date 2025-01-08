Left Menu

Political Turmoil: AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi CM's 'Sheesh Mahal'

A confrontation erupts between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi Police as AAP contests BJP's accusations of luxury at the Delhi CM’s residence. Labelled 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP, the controversy involves claims of opulence, countered by protests and demands for transparency by AAP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:15 IST
Political Turmoil: AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi CM's 'Sheesh Mahal'
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj confront Delhi Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, found themselves embroiled in a face-off with Delhi police on Wednesday. The confrontation occurred outside the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister, further intensifying a row sparked by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims of extravagant amenities at the property.

Labeled 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP officials, the party alleged the presence of swimming pools and a golden commode within the premises, which spurred AAP leaders to rally at the site in a bid to dispute these assertions. However, tensions escalated as police barred their entry, resulting in a sit-in protest by ministers Bharadwaj and Singh. AAP accused BJP of deploying heavy security to deter the media.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj countered by questioning the rationale behind BJP's accusations and urged transparency concerning both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's residences. Bharadwaj highlighted that these were constructed with taxpayer funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueling AAP's demands for public scrutiny, while BJP released a controversial video purportedly showing the CM's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025