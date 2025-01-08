Delhi's Campaign Battle: Songs of Change vs. Continuity
As Delhi's assembly polls approach, the BJP and AAP are using catchy campaign songs to sway voters. While BJP's song criticizes AAP's governance, highlighting its successes, AAP focuses on continuity in leadership and welfare schemes. The Congress has yet to launch its song, despite unveiling its campaign slogan.
As the pivotal Delhi assembly polls near on February 5, political rivals BJP and AAP intensify their campaigns using high-energy songs to appeal to voters. These musical messages serve as a strategic move to capture the electorate's attention.
While BJP released its anthem, emphasizing change and highlighting the AAP government's perceived failures, AAP focuses on its governance achievements under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, featuring free utilities and infrastructure advancements. Meanwhile, Congress plans to release its song soon, having already announced a health initiative linked to its campaign slogan.
The BJP, through its campaign song performed by Manoj Tiwari, aims to convey a narrative of transformation for Delhi, spotlighting alleged shortcomings in AAP's administration ranging from economic mismanagement to public safety. Conversely, AAP's song strives to reinforce its image of reliability and progress, invoking themes of economic sustenance and woman safety.
