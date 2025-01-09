Trump's Strategic Twist: One or Two Bills in the New Era of Power

In a pivotal meeting with Republican senators, President-elect Donald Trump indicated flexibility regarding legislative strategies, considering whether to pursue one comprehensive bill or multiple bills. This comes as the GOP gears to assume control in Washington, prompted by the party's tight congressional majorities and looming priorities.

The closed-door discussions, which included banter over various subjects like foreign policy and domestic energy production, emphasized a push towards tax cuts, border security, and immigration policies. Despite Trump's shifting preferences between the strategies, Republican senators appeared aligned in their efforts to advance his agenda effectively.

Critical to this legislative effort is the budget reconciliation process, a complex tool that allows passing bills on a majority vote basis. This strategy holds potential risks and rewards, paralleling past uses during the Obama and Trump administrations for significant policy enactments.

(With inputs from agencies.)