Uncertainty Looms Over INDIA Bloc's Future Amidst Leadership and Agenda Confusion

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns about the uncertain future of the INDIA bloc, citing its ambiguous leadership and agenda. As the discussion continues, Abdullah insists that a decision on the coalition's direction, particularly after Delhi's elections, is imperative.

Highlighting the need for a meeting among alliance members, Abdullah suggested that if the bloc was meant exclusively for parliamentary elections, it should disband. The decision, he stressed, should rest with parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress based on their strategies against the BJP.

Besides addressing ongoing electoral dynamics, Abdullah pointed out the importance of familiarizing newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir legislators with their roles and powers. The orientation programme serves as a preparatory platform for enhancing their legislative effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)