Azad Samaj Party Leader's Controversial Comments on Kumbh Mela

Chandrashekhar Azad, the national president of the Azad Samaj Party and Nagina MP, sparked controversy with his remark that the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj would be attended only by those who have sinned. Azad refrained from expanding further on his statement.

During a visit to Saharanpur's MP-MLA court, Azad accused the media, police, and the judiciary of siding against weaker sections of society, asserting that his party fights for the rights of these marginalized communities, long discriminated against in the name of religion and community.

Azad sharply criticized Uttar Pradesh's governance, describing it as 'jungle raj,' accusing the chief minister of being dictatorial, and claiming an attempt on his life. He hinted that alliances among 'good people' could strengthen opposition to the BJP and confirmed his party's participation in the Milkipur byelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)