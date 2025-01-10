Venezuelan Opposition Takes to Streets Amid Electoral Dispute

In a dramatic display of opposition, Venezuelan political parties and their supporters mobilized across the nation on Thursday, attempting to halt President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration. Vocal opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, previously in hiding, joined the protests, underscoring widespread dissent.

This political standoff emerges from a controversial election, disputed by both sides. While the electoral authority recognized Maduro's victory, opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez's proclaimed victory has secured global backing, including from the United States.

Tensions escalated as security forces clashed with demonstrators nationwide. Despite a formidable military backing for Maduro, unrest grows against an economic backdrop marked by severe hardship, leaving a fractured nation in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)