Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Takes to Streets Amid Electoral Dispute

Venezuelan opposition parties are protesting nationwide against President Maduro's upcoming inauguration. They claim electoral victory for Edmundo Gonzalez, supported internationally. Leader Maria Corina Machado, in hiding since August, rallied supporters, urging peaceful protests. Security forces disrupted demonstrations, with rising tensions and economic hardships fueling unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:43 IST
Venezuelan Opposition Takes to Streets Amid Electoral Dispute

In a dramatic display of opposition, Venezuelan political parties and their supporters mobilized across the nation on Thursday, attempting to halt President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration. Vocal opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, previously in hiding, joined the protests, underscoring widespread dissent.

This political standoff emerges from a controversial election, disputed by both sides. While the electoral authority recognized Maduro's victory, opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez's proclaimed victory has secured global backing, including from the United States.

Tensions escalated as security forces clashed with demonstrators nationwide. Despite a formidable military backing for Maduro, unrest grows against an economic backdrop marked by severe hardship, leaving a fractured nation in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025