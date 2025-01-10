U.S. Congress Moves to Counter ICC's Actions Against Israeli Leaders
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials. This move supports Israel, with the 'Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act' backing allies against prosecution by the ICC.
The U.S. House of Representatives has taken significant action against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants for Israeli officials. With a vote tally of 243 to 140, this decision paves the way for sanctions on any ICC activities targeting U.S. allies.
Forty-five Democrats joined an overwhelming Republican majority to pass the 'Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,' underscoring bipartisan support for Israel amid tensions with the ICC. Not a single Republican opposed the legislation, which aims to prevent the prosecution of U.S. citizens and allies not under ICC jurisdiction.
Representative Brian Mast emphasized Congress's intent to shield Israel from what he called a 'kangaroo court'. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term, rapid Senate approval is anticipated. Meanwhile, the ICC maintains that its decision is rooted in sufficient evidence, despite condemnation from congressional Republicans.
