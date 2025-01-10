Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Drama and Its Implications

The political scene in South Korea has been rocked by the impeachment and potential arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the controversy bolstering support for his conservative backers. Following an unsuccessful arrest attempt, conservatives rallied, leading to a rebound in his party's approval ratings.

A recent National Barometer Survey poll indicates a divided public opinion, with 59% demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) has seen its approval ratings climb despite opposition by the Democratic Party which holds a parliamentary majority.

Experts suggest that further efforts to detain Yoon could further intensify support for him. Emphasizing their loyalty, Yoon's legal team asserts he'll accept the Constitutional Court ruling on his political fate. The scenario reminisces of South Korea's past political crises, influencing the political landscape ahead of possible elections.

