Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Drama and Its Implications

The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has fueled political tensions. His impending arrest has reinvigorated conservative supporters, raising the People's Power Party's approval ratings, despite widespread calls for his apprehension. The ongoing situation echoes past political unrest and impacts upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:43 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Drama and Its Implications
Yoon Suk Yeol

The political scene in South Korea has been rocked by the impeachment and potential arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the controversy bolstering support for his conservative backers. Following an unsuccessful arrest attempt, conservatives rallied, leading to a rebound in his party's approval ratings.

A recent National Barometer Survey poll indicates a divided public opinion, with 59% demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) has seen its approval ratings climb despite opposition by the Democratic Party which holds a parliamentary majority.

Experts suggest that further efforts to detain Yoon could further intensify support for him. Emphasizing their loyalty, Yoon's legal team asserts he'll accept the Constitutional Court ruling on his political fate. The scenario reminisces of South Korea's past political crises, influencing the political landscape ahead of possible elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025