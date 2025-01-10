Left Menu

Von der Leyen Awaits Inauguration Invitation Amid Unusual Protocol

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, hasn't received an invitation to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Traditionally, foreign leaders do not attend such ceremonies, but Trump has invited several, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Xi plans to send an envoy instead.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has yet to receive an invitation to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. A spokesperson announced this on Friday, highlighting that there are currently no plans for her to attend the event.

In a break from tradition, Trump extended invitations to several international leaders for his upcoming inauguration. This move deviates from the historical norm, as security concerns usually deter such leaders from attending, leading them to send diplomats instead. Noteworthy guests include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although Xi Jinping has received an invitation, reports indicate he won't attend, opting to dispatch a top-level envoy in his stead.

