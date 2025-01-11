RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Focus on Youth Amidst Ramlala Mandir Celebrations

In a critique leveled at the Uttar Pradesh government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday underscored the need to focus on the aspirations of the state's youth. Jha's remarks came in response to the three-day festivities organized to commemorate the first anniversary of the Ramlala Mandir Pran Pratishtha, an event that marks an important cultural milestone following a court-mandated temple construction decision.

Jha asserted to ANI that while these celebrations reflect the priorities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government must also heed the desires of the young populace who seek better job opportunities. Jha pointedly remarked that the Ramlala Mandir, steeped in historical and religious significance, is not the property of a political party but the result of a judicial process. He urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide explanations concerning employment metrics and job performance, areas of crucial concern to residents.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial observances commenced today, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who conducted the Abhishek of Ram Lalla. The event recalls the Pran Pratishtha ceremony performed on January 22, 2024, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple, exhibiting the grandeur of traditional Nagara architecture, draws thousands of worshippers daily, further boosting Ayodhya's profile as a key religious destination as the influx of devotees continues to surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)