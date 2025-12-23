Jitin Prasada Highlights Role of Emerging Tech in Job Creation at NIELIT Pilibhit

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, underscored the growing role of emerging technologies such as drone technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity in generating new employment opportunities, while addressing the Technology and Skill Development Conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee NIELIT Extension Centre, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on 21 December 2025. The Minister attended the conference as the Chief Guest.

The conference was organised with the objective of promoting technology-based skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship among youth, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions, in line with the national vision of inclusive digital growth.

Bridging Policy and Ground-Level Implementation

Referring to the flagship initiatives of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shri Jitin Prasada emphasised that institutions such as the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) are playing a crucial role as a bridge between policy formulation and on-ground implementation. He noted that by delivering advanced technical education and industry-aligned skill training in remote and semi-urban areas, NIELIT is helping democratise access to emerging technologies.

The Minister highlighted that skill development aligned with industry requirements is essential for positioning India as a global leader in technology, innovation, and digital services. He encouraged students and trainees to continuously upgrade their skills to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Wide Participation from Stakeholders

The conference witnessed participation from Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior district and administrative officials, representatives from academia and industry, startup entrepreneurs, and NIELIT officials. A large number of students, trainees, and local youth actively took part in the event, reflecting strong community engagement and interest in technology-driven careers.

Drone Technology Exhibition Showcases Startup Innovation

A major highlight of the conference was a technology exhibition by startups working in the field of drone technologies. The participating startups showcased innovative drone-based applications across sectors such as agriculture, crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, land surveying, mapping, disaster management, surveillance, and logistics.

The exhibition provided participants with valuable exposure to real-world use cases of drone technology, demonstrating how startups are playing a pivotal role in driving innovation, improving efficiency, and creating employment opportunities in emerging technology sectors.

Inauguration of State-of-the-Art IoT Laboratory

On the occasion, Shri Jitin Prasada also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) Laboratory at NIELIT Pilibhit. The newly established lab is designed to offer hands-on, industry-oriented training to students from Pilibhit and nearby regions.

The IoT Laboratory will enable learners to gain practical experience in smart sensors, embedded systems, automation, and real-time IoT applications, significantly enhancing their technical competence and employability. The facility is also expected to support local startups and innovators by providing access to modern infrastructure, mentoring, and technical guidance.

Focus on Cybersecurity and Digital Safety

The conference featured a special workshop on Cyber Security, where experts discussed critical issues such as cybercrime awareness, prevention of digital fraud, data privacy, safe internet practices, and emerging cyber threats. The workshop was well received by students, educators, government officials, and citizens, contributing to greater awareness of secure and responsible digital behaviour.

Empowering Youth Through Technology and Skills

In addition to exhibitions and workshops, the conference included technical sessions, interactive discussions, and awareness programmes focusing on emerging technologies, government skill development initiatives, and career opportunities in the electronics and IT sector.

The Technology and Skill Development Conference concluded with a reaffirmation of NIELIT’s commitment to strengthening the digital and technological ecosystem in rural and semi-urban India, while empowering youth through skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship, in support of India’s broader digital transformation goals.