Trilateral Ties: Japan, Philippines, and US Strengthen Cooperation

Japan, the Philippines, and the United States have pledged to strengthen trilateral cooperation on economic, maritime, and technological fronts amidst escalating regional tensions. This follows a virtual meeting with U.S. President Biden, Philippine President Marcos Jr., and Japanese PM Ishiba, building on a previous summit in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 07:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States have committed to fortifying their trilateral ties, according to a statement from Manila on Monday. The agreement, forged during a virtual meeting among the nations' leaders, aims to bolster economic, maritime, and technology cooperation.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence in the continued success of this partnership, following an earlier summit in Washington. President Biden praised Marcos for his handling of China's assertive activities in the South China Sea, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration.

As tensions rise due to territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea, the trilateral dialogue emerges as a strategic alignment against China's expansive claims, underscoring the importance of international law upheld by a 2016 tribunal ruling.

