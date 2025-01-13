PV Anvar Resigns as MLA, Joins TMC, and Highlights Human-Animal Conflict
Independent MLA PV Anvar resigns from Kerala Assembly, aligns with TMC, and vows to bring human-animal conflict issues to Parliament. Anvar critiques selective political allegiances and corruption accusations, apologizes to VD Satheesan, and pledges support for Congress in Nilambur by-election.
- Country:
- India
Nilambur's Independent MLA PV Anvar tendered his resignation from the Kerala Assembly after meeting Speaker AN Shamseer. This move comes in the wake of his induction as state coordinator into the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing a press conference, Anvar emphasized that it remains the speaker's prerogative to accept his resignation.
Anvar revealed discussions with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee regarding Kerala's pressing human-animal conflict. He claimed her support in escalating the matter to the central government's attention through parliamentary debate, underscoring the urgency to protect human lives amid the ongoing crisis.
In addition, Anvar accused certain leaders of inconsistency in addressing corruption, specifically implicating the Chief Minister's political secretary and other officials. Despite earlier pressures to make these allegations public, he criticized leadership for later shifting stances. Anvar extended an apology to opposition leader VD Satheesan and pledged support to a Congress candidate in the forthcoming Nilambur by-election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Wayanad: Protesters Demand MLA's Resignation
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Calls for Resignation Amid High-Profile Murder Case
Mass Resignations Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil
Calls for Resignation Over Sarpanch's Murder Shake Maharashtra Cabinet
Mass Resignation Shake-Up Amid South Korean Political Turmoil