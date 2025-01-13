PV Anvar Resigns as MLA, Joins TMC, and Highlights Human-Animal Conflict

Nilambur's Independent MLA PV Anvar tendered his resignation from the Kerala Assembly after meeting Speaker AN Shamseer. This move comes in the wake of his induction as state coordinator into the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing a press conference, Anvar emphasized that it remains the speaker's prerogative to accept his resignation.

Anvar revealed discussions with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee regarding Kerala's pressing human-animal conflict. He claimed her support in escalating the matter to the central government's attention through parliamentary debate, underscoring the urgency to protect human lives amid the ongoing crisis.

In addition, Anvar accused certain leaders of inconsistency in addressing corruption, specifically implicating the Chief Minister's political secretary and other officials. Despite earlier pressures to make these allegations public, he criticized leadership for later shifting stances. Anvar extended an apology to opposition leader VD Satheesan and pledged support to a Congress candidate in the forthcoming Nilambur by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)