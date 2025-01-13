Congress' Pramod Tiwari slams Atishi's calls crowdfunding campaign "Drama"

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari sharply criticized Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi's crowdfunding campaign for the Assembly elections. He said Atishi's "Drama" won't let her win the Kalakaji Assembly seat and accused the AAP of hypocrisy, claiming Kejriwal promised austerity but was living lavishly in 'Sheeshmahal'.

"They only say that they will travel in small cars or live in a small house but end up travelling in big cars and living in 'Sheesh' Mahal'. After all, she is a follower of her 'ustad' (Arvind Kejriwal), so she also has the same habit of doing drama. No matter what she does, she won't win from Kalakaji (assembly seat in Delhi)," he said. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the Kalkaji assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025. The campaign aims to raise Rs 40 lakh, and Atishi has assured that the funds will be used solely for election purposes.

Atishi has set a goal of garnering Rs 40 lakh as her election campaign fund, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. As of January 10, 5:30 PM, the party's donation page shows 278 people have donated a total of Rs 15,15,930 to her. Meanwhile, Tiwari further asserted that the INDIA alliance has been formed on principles to safeguard the Constitution and ensure the poor receive their rights, vowing to continue efforts until the BJP is ousted from power.

"INDIA alliance has been formed based on principles, to save the Constitution and to ensure the poor get their rights. Till the time we don't uproot you (BJP) from power, our efforts will continue...," he said. He also criticized the inauguration of the Z-Morh Sonamarg tunnel by PM Modi, questioning when statehood would be restored in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"They are trying to connect Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through this tunnel but when will statehood be restored?..," he said. (ANI)

