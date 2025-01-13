BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Constitutional Commitment
The BJP has criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for not presenting CAG reports in Delhi's assembly. National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Kejriwal of considering himself above the Constitution and acting as a 'super chief minister'. CAG reports have criticized AAP's now-defunct excise policy.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday posed a question to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging whether he considers himself above the Indian Constitution. This came in response to the Delhi government's failure to present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the state assembly.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted that the constitutional framework mandates governments to table CAG reports, which analyze state revenue and expenditure. The absence of this action by AAP's government has drawn criticism from the opposition party.
Trivedi accused Kejriwal of displaying an 'anarchist character' and trying to function as a 'super chief minister.' The CAG's reports have raised concerns regarding some of the Delhi government's policies, notably its discontinued excise policy, which allegedly caused financial losses to the state.
