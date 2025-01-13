Left Menu

BJP Ramps Up Nomination Efforts for Delhi Assembly Polls

The BJP is intensifying efforts for the Delhi assembly polls, with Union ministers and top leaders accompanying its candidates during their nomination filing. Major leaders like Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan are participating in the nomination process to challenge AAP's hold on Delhi. The last date for nominations is January 17.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:05 IST
The BJP is stepping up its campaign efforts for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Union ministers and key party leaders are set to accompany candidates during their nomination filings, aiming to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance in the national capital come next month.

A party functionary in Delhi revealed that certain candidates might file their paperwork on Makar Sankranti, but the majority are expected to do so by January 15 and 16. Associated documents and paperwork are still in preparation. High-profile figures like Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, will reportedly attend these nomination processions.

Having been out of power since 1998, the BJP has announced its candidates for 59 of the 70 assembly seats, with other nominations to follow shortly. The candidates' submission deadline is set for January 17, while election day is scheduled for February 5. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched impactful rallies highlighting alleged mismanagement by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

