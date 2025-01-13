Controversial Cash Reward for Brahmin Families Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Parashuram Kalyan Board Chairman, Vishnu Rajoria, announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for Brahmin couples having four children to promote Sanatan values. The proposal, urging diverse roles for children, stirred debate amid impending population control laws, eliciting criticism and support from various quarters.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Parashuram Kalyan Board Chair Vishnu Rajoria has unveiled a scheme where Brahmin couples with four children will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, aiming to bolster the Sanatan tradition amidst a scarcity of Vedapathi Brahmins.
Discussing this over the weekend at the Madhya Pradesh Sanadya Brahmin conference in Indore, Rajoria advocated for roles that emphasize cultural preservation and national service among offspring. The initiative also targets issues in finding qualified Brahmin disciples for esteemed religious positions.
Rajoria's announcement is controversial, especially with the government's plans for a Population Control Bill encouraging capped child numbers. Critics, including Congress leader Mukesh Nayak, dismiss the proposal as misguided, urging focus on child quality over quantity for better upbringing and education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
