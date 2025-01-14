Left Menu

Congress Unveils Latest Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress party released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, including former AAP member Dharam Pal Lakda. With this, Congress has announced 63 of its candidates for the 70 assembly seats, aiming to reclaim influence in Delhi after setbacks in recent elections.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Congress has unveiled its third list of candidates, naming 16 contenders for the February 5 polls.

Among the noteworthy selections is former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, now contesting from Mundka under the Congress banner. Other prominent candidates include former Union Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and Rajesh Gupta from Kirari.

This latest announcement brings the total number of Congress candidates to 63 out of the 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared its lineup for all 70 seats, while the BJP has named candidates in 59 constituencies.

Key dates approaching include January 17 for filing nominations, January 18 for scrutiny, and January 20 as the last date for withdrawal.

The upcoming election holds significant stakes for Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 continuous years but has not secured any seat in the last two assembly elections. Meanwhile, AAP dominated the 2020 polls, capturing 62 seats, leaving the BJP with eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

