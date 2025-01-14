Left Menu

Ireland's Political Power Play: Coalition Deal Sealed

Ireland's two main centre-right parties have secured a coalition deal with independent lawmakers, allowing them to govern for another five-year term. The Irish Times, citing independent MP Michael Lowry, reports the agreement will gain official approval on Wednesday from all parties involved.

Updated: 14-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:32 IST
Ireland's leading centre-right parties have successfully brokered a coalition agreement with independents, ensuring they retain power for the next five years, according to the Irish Times.

Independent lawmaker Michael Lowry, quoted by the newspaper, confirmed that the coalition deal would be formally approved on Wednesday.

This political maneuvering reaffirms the dominant position of these parties in Ireland's governance.

