U.S. and Cuba: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Relations

The Biden administration announced plans to lift Cuba from its terrorism blacklist on Tuesday, aiming to reverse several sanctions imposed during Donald Trump's presidency.

Alongside this announcement, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel revealed plans to release 553 prisoners, following a dialogue with Pope Francis. This move comes amid international criticism over Cuba's previous handling of protest-related detentions.

The steps taken could significantly alter U.S.-Cuba relations, which have been strained due to economic embargoes and past political tensions.

