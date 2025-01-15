U.S. and Cuba: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Relations
The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from its terrorism blacklist, while Cuba announces the release of 553 prisoners. These moves could redefine U.S.-Cuba ties, countering past Trump-era policies. The twin announcements come amid challenges, including economic sanctions, and a push for improved diplomatic relations.
The Biden administration announced plans to lift Cuba from its terrorism blacklist on Tuesday, aiming to reverse several sanctions imposed during Donald Trump's presidency.
Alongside this announcement, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel revealed plans to release 553 prisoners, following a dialogue with Pope Francis. This move comes amid international criticism over Cuba's previous handling of protest-related detentions.
The steps taken could significantly alter U.S.-Cuba relations, which have been strained due to economic embargoes and past political tensions.
