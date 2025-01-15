Left Menu

Political Titans Unite in Wishing Mayawati on Her Birthday

Uttar Pradesh's political leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, extended birthday greetings to Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party president. They wished her good health and a long life. Former MP Mayawati has served as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister four times.

Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday extended warm birthday wishes to Mayawati, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The leaders expressed their heartfelt wishes for her continued good health and longevity. CM Adityanath's post read, 'Hearty birthday greetings to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati Ji! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and excellent health.'

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also joined in conveying his best wishes. Born in 1956, Mayawati is renowned for her four terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

