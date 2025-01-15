Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, Calls for Upholding Democratic Institutions

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan.' Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of manipulating key Indian institutions to suppress opposition voices.

Highlighting issues with the Election Commission of India, Gandhi claimed the party's discomfort with its operations, citing concerns over voter list irregularities in Maharashtra's elections. He demanded transparency from the commission, criticizing their refusal to release detailed voter information, which he considered a breach of democratic principles.

Gandhi further alleged that the BJP aims to control India through a singular leadership, silencing minorities and backward castes. Drawing attention to the Congress party's enduring ideological stance, he affirmed their commitment to countering the ruling party's agenda, asserting that the Congress is uniquely positioned to challenge these forces.

In related developments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge noted the significance of opening the new headquarters, which fulfills a long-standing vision initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru. Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new office is equipped with modern amenities to support the party's activities, marking a historical legacy of over 139 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)