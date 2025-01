Trump's Cabinet Picks Navigate Confirmation Hearings Amid Loyalty Concerns

In Washington, President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees appeared before Senate confirmation hearings, facing scrutiny from Democrats who questioned their loyalty to the United States versus their allegiance to Trump. Republican lawmakers largely supported the nominees, indicating an easier path to confirmation for many of Trump's picks.

Senator Jim Risch expressed confidence in Trump's Secretary of State nominee, Marco Rubio, while Democratic concerns focused on nominees like Attorney General pick Pam Bondi, pressed on her capacity to resist political pressures from Trump. Bondi promised to maintain departmental independence.

Despite allegations against some nominees, such as Defense Secretary candidate Pete Hegseth, Republicans seemed poised to confirm them, further suggesting a shift towards loyalists in Trump's return to leadership. Upcoming hearings for other significant roles continued amid Democratic skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)