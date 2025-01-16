Left Menu

CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe Pledges Political Neutrality

John Ratcliffe, Donald Trump's nominee for CIA Director, pledged to uphold political neutrality within the agency amidst concerns of political bias. Amidst broader U.S. intelligence challenges with China, Russia, and cybersecurity, Ratcliffe assures no personnel will be dismissed for political views despite past criticisms of politicizing intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:23 IST
John Ratcliffe, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the CIA Director position, vowed on Wednesday to maintain political neutrality within the agency despite the broader political tensions surrounding U.S. intelligence. Ratcliffe, who is likely to secure approval from the Senate, emphasized that political leanings would not lead to dismissals, a position he reiterated from his previous role as Director of National Intelligence.

The Senate intelligence committee members questioned Ratcliffe extensively, focusing on concerns about political interference in intelligence assessments. Ratcliffe assured the committee of his commitment to depoliticizing the agency's analyses and not imposing any political tests on CIA personnel. He highlighted plans to address intelligence challenges involving Russia and China and underscored the need to adhere strictly to authorized interrogation practices.

While Ratcliffe was criticized during his prior tenure for releasing unverified intelligence seen as politically motivated, he defended his record by stating that most decisions had aged well. As the agency faces calls for reforms, the emphasis remains on enhancing intelligence collection and steering clear of political influences, particularly as tensions with key global adversaries loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

